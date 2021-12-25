SparkPoint Fuel Price Tops $0.0282 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $799,291.75 and $3,291.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00055877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.08 or 0.07944401 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,658.66 or 1.00035910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00053273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.