SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,014.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $805,741.05 and $1,014.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00057839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.52 or 0.08062952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,496.91 or 1.00123565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00054632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00073019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

