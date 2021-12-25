SparksPay (SPK) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $28,270.87 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000553 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,893,861 coins and its circulating supply is 10,660,454 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

