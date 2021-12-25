Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.44 or 0.00225180 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00034228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003156 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00029418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.00500937 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00073580 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

