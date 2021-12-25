Spectrum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $27,401.09 and $5.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00322231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000738 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

