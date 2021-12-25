Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.81. Spire shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 609,759 shares traded.

SPIR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

