Squirrel Finance Market Capitalization Hits $493,652.19 (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $493,652.19 and $3,187.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,964,749 coins and its circulating supply is 1,964,640 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

