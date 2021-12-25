Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $39,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.94 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.06. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

