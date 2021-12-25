Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Target by 149.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $221.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.98. The company has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

