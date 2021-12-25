Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 543 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 212,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $635.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $633.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

