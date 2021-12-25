Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

NYSE:LMT opened at $347.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.41. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

