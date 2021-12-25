STASIS EURO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.81 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $111.60 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002232 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 98,825,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

