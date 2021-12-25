Step Hero (HERO) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.27 Million

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and $487,834.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00042739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

