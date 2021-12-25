STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.29% of STERIS worth $59,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $241.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $242.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.18.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.