Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to announce $179.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.60 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $189.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $745.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 104.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 2,401.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 222,078 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the second quarter worth $618,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $508.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.27. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

