Streamr Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $94.61 million and $8.18 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

