Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after buying an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after buying an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.25. 1,501,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

