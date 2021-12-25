Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.58

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.58 and traded as high as $27.75. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 15,727 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 42.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 26.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

