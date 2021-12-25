SUN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.10 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.51 or 0.07953849 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,744.15 or 0.99940573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00073331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00053547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SUN

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

