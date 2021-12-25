Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.0958

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0958 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $32.44 million and approximately $848,069.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,133.58 or 0.08097538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00075094 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,045,913 coins and its circulating supply is 338,750,994 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

