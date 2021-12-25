SureRemit Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $663.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00057839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.52 or 0.08062952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,496.91 or 1.00123565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00054632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00073019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

