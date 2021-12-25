sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.00

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $144.98 million and $1.06 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00043543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 144,491,244 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

