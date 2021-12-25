Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $151.80. The stock had a trading volume of 333,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,627. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.26. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $153.40.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $231,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,345 shares of company stock worth $14,263,045 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.