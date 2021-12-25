Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.11

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.11 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.06). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 50,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.89 million and a P/E ratio of 43.00.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

