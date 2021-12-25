TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.48

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.48 and traded as high as C$29.72. TELUS shares last traded at C$29.52, with a volume of 742,323 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target (down from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.48. The firm has a market cap of C$40.18 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.81%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

