TENT (TENT) Price Hits $0.0150

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $578,727.32 and approximately $110,998.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.16 or 0.00330940 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00136323 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00088713 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000127 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.