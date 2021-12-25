TenX (PAY) Hits Market Cap of $11.19 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One TenX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $11.19 million and approximately $193,385.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00043696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

