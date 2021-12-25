Terracoin (TRC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $559.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $690,571.60 and approximately $559.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,001.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.36 or 0.00898735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.49 or 0.00251929 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00023117 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

