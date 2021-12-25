TerraKRW Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $33.76 million and $22,028.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,461,949,839 coins and its circulating supply is 38,461,220,730 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

