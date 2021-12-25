The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $118.44

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.44 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.63). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 122.40 ($1.62), with a volume of 398,490 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.54. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

