The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,003 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

