The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Down 29.9% This Week

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00013708 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00196717 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000546 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

