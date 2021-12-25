The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Up 28.3% This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $6.19 billion and $2.52 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $6.73 or 0.00013478 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00129092 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.00590998 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,498,319 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.