The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.76% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $62,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

