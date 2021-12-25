Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $30.58 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.36 or 0.00227720 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00030028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.02 or 0.00507360 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00075858 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

