Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.83

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$139.83 and traded as high as C$150.32. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$149.83, with a volume of 46,591 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$144.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$149.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$139.83.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.1599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

