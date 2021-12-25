Thunder Token (TT) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $93.38 million and $6.03 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.13 or 0.00186407 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000549 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

