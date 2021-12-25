Tidex Token (TDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $479,500.43

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $479,500.43 and approximately $36.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 57.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00057489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.77 or 0.08023160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,917.06 or 0.99953877 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00071762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

