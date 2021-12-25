Tierion Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.