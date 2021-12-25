Tiger King (TKING) Tops 1-Day Volume of $177,376.00

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tiger King has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Tiger King has a market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $177,376.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.66 or 0.08049612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,800.80 or 1.00127695 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00071529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00053144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 604,499,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

