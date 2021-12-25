Tokes (TKS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.20 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $113.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tokes Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

