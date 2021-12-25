Tornado Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $45.87 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.71 or 0.00082443 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $45.87 million and $4.34 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

