TOWER Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $601,309.00 (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. TOWER has a total market cap of $15.47 million and approximately $601,309.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TOWER has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TOWER Profile

TOWER is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

