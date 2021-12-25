TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.24

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.94. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 324,976 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $208.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.