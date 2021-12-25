Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $184.89 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.51. 72,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,467. The firm has a market cap of $678.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

