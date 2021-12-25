TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on TA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 171.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after acquiring an additional 554,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 214,567 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at about $8,103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at about $4,858,000. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $51.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a market cap of $753.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

