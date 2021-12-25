Treat DAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,484.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00056930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.24 or 0.08030281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,989.08 or 0.99885927 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00053819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00072450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.