TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $22,444.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

