TrueFlip (TFL) Market Cap Achieves $3.60 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

