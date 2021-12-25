TrustToken Market Capitalization Hits $50.87 Million (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. One TrustToken coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustToken alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrustToken

TRU is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.